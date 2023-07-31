Weather where you are

Heartfelt Tributes Pour in for Polish National Mati Tabaka, Victim of Tragic Car Crash in Ashford

by uknip247
In a devastating car accident at the junction of Bad Munstereifel Road and Jacques Faucheux Avenue in Ashford, the local community mourns the loss of 20-year-old Mati Tabaka. Known for his gentle nature and pure soul, Mati was tragically killed after a black VW Golf, travelling west, collided with the Flanders Field roundabout.

Emergency services responded promptly to the incident, receiving a call at 12:10 am on Sunday. Among the passengers in the ill-fated car, Mati Tabaka succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another 20-year-old man, along with two 19-year-old men, sustained serious injuries and were immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Grief-stricken friends and acquaintances took to social media to express their sorrow and pay their respects to Mati. Many described him as a “lovely lad” with the “purest soul,” recalling the cherished memories they shared with him. Messages of love, prayers, and condolences flooded social media platforms, reflecting the profound impact Mati had on those around him.

Mati Tabaka was a former student of North School, and the school community also joined in mourning the tragic loss of one of their own. Prayers were shared for the three young men who suffered injuries in the accident, all believed to be former North School pupils as well.

Local authorities, along with the Kent Police, are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. They are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or possesses dashcam footage to come forward and assist with the inquiry.

Witness appeal following fatal collision in Ashford

At the scene of the accident, the air ambulance was deployed alongside six fire engines and two height vehicles to provide emergency aid. Firefighters worked tirelessly using cutting tools and hydraulic rescue equipment to free the casualties trapped inside the vehicle.

The road was temporarily closed while the emergency crews conducted their operations, causing some disruptions to traffic flow in the area.

The entire community of Ashford is reeling from the tragic loss of Mati Tabaka, a young man whose presence touched the lives of many. As friends and family gather to remember him, a Holy Mass is scheduled at St Teresa R C Church at 10:30 am to honour Mati’s memory and bid him a heartfelt farewell. The service is open to all who wish to pay their respects and support the grieving community during this difficult time.

The loss of Mati Tabaka serves as a sombre reminder of the preciousness of life and the need for road safety vigilance. The community stands united in grief and support for those affected by this heart-wrenching accident, offering their love and strength to the families involved.

