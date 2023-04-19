Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Wednesday, April 19, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Heathrow Airport employees will go on strike next month for overcompensation

Heathrow Airport employees will go on strike next month for overcompensation

by uknip247
Heathrow Airport Employees Will Go On Strike Next Month For Overcompensation

Unite launched an eight-day strike by security officers just as the busy summer season begins.

The 1,400-strong union will go on strike on May 4, 5, 6, 9, and 10, and then again on May 25, 26, and 27. They also went on strike for ten days during Easter, cancelling hundreds of flights.

“Yet again, we have a chief executive in John Holland-Kaye who thinks it is acceptable to increase his earnings by an eye-watering 88%, from £800,000 to a staggering £1.5 million, while denying his own workers a decent pay rise,” Unite national secretary Sharon Graham said.

“With more workers being balloted and disruption expected throughout the summer, this dispute is bound to escalate.”

A Heathrow security officer’s current average salary is £30,000. After three years of experience, the starting salary is £26,000, plus a £4,000 shift allowance. The union claims that pay increases below inflation have resulted in a real-terms wage decrease of 24% since 2017.

The union has claimed that low pay will result in a ‘exodus’ of security personnel, with a union survey showing that more than a third intend to leave their positions.

“Strikes next month will cause additional disruption to airport passengers,” said Wayne King, Unite regional co-ordinating officer. “However, this dispute is a direct result of Heathrow’s stubborn refusal to make an offer that meets our members’ expectations.”

“Our members have made it abundantly clear that they want a significant permanent pay increase.” A little one-time lump sum contribution will not relieve the financial strains that our members face on a regular basis.

“While the CEO lives the life of a millionaire, our members struggle to pay their bills and put food on the table.” This is a matter of need, not greed.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Officers are appealing for information after watches and jewellery were stolen from a Broadstairs property

A Croydon woman has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for murder and seven years for wounding with intent

A man has been charged with knife offences after town centre officers stopped him during a routine patrol in Chatham

A Lancashire trucking company has been fined £30,000 after a mechanic died while repairing a forklift truck

Construction company fined £800,000 after the death of 10-year-old boy

Fire investigators found the bungalow didn’t have any smoke working alarms

Police have shined a spotlight on the squalid living conditions cannabis ‘gardeners’ are exposed to

A young football coach who dedicates countless hours to helping other footballers and young people on and off the pitch has been celebrated with...

Officers are appealing for information following a report that a man exposed himself to a child in Sevenoaks

Officers are continuing to appeal for information to help find a teenage boy missing from the Malling area

A teenager who carried out a series of violent bike robberies in Richmond has been convicted following an investigation by officers from the Met’s...

Ambulance workers in the south of England and West Midlands are set to go on strike just after the early May bank holiday

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.