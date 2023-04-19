Heathrow Airport employees will go on strike next month for overcompensation

Unite launched an eight-day strike by security officers just as the busy summer season begins.

The 1,400-strong union will go on strike on May 4, 5, 6, 9, and 10, and then again on May 25, 26, and 27. They also went on strike for ten days during Easter, cancelling hundreds of flights.

“Yet again, we have a chief executive in John Holland-Kaye who thinks it is acceptable to increase his earnings by an eye-watering 88%, from £800,000 to a staggering £1.5 million, while denying his own workers a decent pay rise,” Unite national secretary Sharon Graham said.

“With more workers being balloted and disruption expected throughout the summer, this dispute is bound to escalate.”

A Heathrow security officer’s current average salary is £30,000. After three years of experience, the starting salary is £26,000, plus a £4,000 shift allowance. The union claims that pay increases below inflation have resulted in a real-terms wage decrease of 24% since 2017.

The union has claimed that low pay will result in a ‘exodus’ of security personnel, with a union survey showing that more than a third intend to leave their positions.

“Strikes next month will cause additional disruption to airport passengers,” said Wayne King, Unite regional co-ordinating officer. “However, this dispute is a direct result of Heathrow’s stubborn refusal to make an offer that meets our members’ expectations.”

“Our members have made it abundantly clear that they want a significant permanent pay increase.” A little one-time lump sum contribution will not relieve the financial strains that our members face on a regular basis.

“While the CEO lives the life of a millionaire, our members struggle to pay their bills and put food on the table.” This is a matter of need, not greed.”