Heathrow Airport plane fire sees firefighters called to tackle smoking engine blaze

Fire engines from Heathrow, Hayes, and Hillingdon fire stations were all called to the scene. The fire is on board an aircraft at London Heathrow Airport. The blaze has contained to the engine and was under control very quickly

Firefighters were called just before 10am on Tuesday 6th December to a fire on board an aircraft at Heathrow Airport.

The fire has been contained to the engine.

Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Heathrow, Hayes and Hillingdon fire stations are attended the scene.

It is unclear if there are passengers on board the aircraft.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) has been approached for comment as has Heathrow Airport Limited (HAL)

