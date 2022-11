It has also been advised that some train and bus services could be affected, while motorists have been told that journeys would take longer due to spray and flooding on the roads.

The warning is set to last from midday to 9pm on Tuesday.

A Met Office statement said: “A band of rain will move across the effect during the afternoon.

“Twenty to 40mm of rain is likely to fall widely here with as much as 50 to 60mm over higher ground”