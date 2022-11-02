Heavy rain will fall across the county in the morning before clearing eastward in the early afternoon

Rainfall of 20 to 30mm is forecast, with up to 40mm in certain areas near

the English Channel beaches.

The combination of fallen leaves and moist ground may also cause drains to

become clogged, resulting in enormous amounts of surface water.

Motorists, as well as passengers on bus and train services, are expected to

be disrupted, with travel times expected to be extended.

Some homes and businesses are also expected to flood.

The latest warning comes just over 24 hours after the Met Office issued a

high-wind warning.

The wind warning was in effect from midnight on Monday (October 31) to 8

a.m. the following day as a result of Storm Claudio.

It had formed over France and was moving eastward via the English Channel,

bringing gale force winds with it.