helen skelton reportedly back in the dating scene after split from ex husband richie myler

Television presenter Helen Skelton is said to have re-entered the dating world, one year after her split from her ex-husband Richie Myler. The 39-year-old announced the end of her marriage with England and Leeds Rhinos rugby league star Richie, 33, in April last year.

Following the separation, Helen, who shares three children – sons Ernie, eight, Louis, five, and daughter Elsie, 16 months – with Richie, is cautiously stepping back into the dating pool. A source informed OK! magazine that after her trust was broken, she is not ready for a committed long-term relationship. However, she is now open to new experiences and exciting opportunities.

The source revealed, “She’s not closing herself off to anything anymore. She’s open to new adventures in all respects and is making it her aim to say ‘yes’ to more things that excite her.”

The presenter has also taken steps to move on from her past by putting her marital home on the market. A source told The Mirror that Helen is ready to begin afresh and is currently looking for a new place to relocate with her children in the coming months.

Since their separation, Richie has moved on and welcomed a baby with his new girlfriend, Stephanie Thirkill, 32, who is the daughter of Leeds Rhinos president Andrew.

Helen and Richie tied the knot in 2013 and lived together in their Yorkshire property for seven years before parting ways last year. Despite their separation, the two invested in various renovations for the property during their time together.

In light of the recent developments, Helen has been enjoying her time with friends, taking to social media to share pictures of her island-hopping trip to celebrate her upcoming 40th birthday.

Regarding her dating life, Helen humorously shared her response to questions about having a boyfriend during her tenure as a host on Blue Peter. She expressed that while she was busy travelling the world and achieving incredible feats, acquaintances were more interested in her relationship status. She said, “No, but I’ve got a few world records!”

In an interview with Grazia, Helen shared her approach to life after the split, stating, “My life’s no different to millions of other people’s lives. I think life is fun and short, and wonderful, and you just take each chapter as it comes along. There’s no point overthinking stuff, you just get on with it.”

Helen’s positive outlook and openness to new experiences bode well for her future, as she navigates the world of dating with optimism and excitement.