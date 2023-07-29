Saturday, July 29, 2023
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Home BREAKING Helen Skelton Reportedly Back in the Dating Scene After Split from Ex-Husband Richie Myler

Helen Skelton Reportedly Back in the Dating Scene After Split from Ex-Husband Richie Myler

by uknip247
Helen Skelton Reportedly Back in the Dating Scene After Split from Ex-Husband Richie Myler

Television presenter Helen Skelton is said to have re-entered the dating world, one year after her split from her ex-husband Richie Myler. The 39-year-old announced the end of her marriage with England and Leeds Rhinos rugby league star Richie, 33, in April last year.

Following the separation, Helen, who shares three children – sons Ernie, eight, Louis, five, and daughter Elsie, 16 months – with Richie, is cautiously stepping back into the dating pool. A source informed OK! magazine that after her trust was broken, she is not ready for a committed long-term relationship. However, she is now open to new experiences and exciting opportunities.

The source revealed, “She’s not closing herself off to anything anymore. She’s open to new adventures in all respects and is making it her aim to say ‘yes’ to more things that excite her.”

Helen Skelton Reportedly Back in the Dating Scene After Split from Ex-Husband Richie Myler
helen skelton reportedly back in the dating scene after split from ex husband richie myler

The presenter has also taken steps to move on from her past by putting her marital home on the market. A source told The Mirror that Helen is ready to begin afresh and is currently looking for a new place to relocate with her children in the coming months.

Since their separation, Richie has moved on and welcomed a baby with his new girlfriend, Stephanie Thirkill, 32, who is the daughter of Leeds Rhinos president Andrew.

Helen and Richie tied the knot in 2013 and lived together in their Yorkshire property for seven years before parting ways last year. Despite their separation, the two invested in various renovations for the property during their time together.

In light of the recent developments, Helen has been enjoying her time with friends, taking to social media to share pictures of her island-hopping trip to celebrate her upcoming 40th birthday.

Regarding her dating life, Helen humorously shared her response to questions about having a boyfriend during her tenure as a host on Blue Peter. She expressed that while she was busy travelling the world and achieving incredible feats, acquaintances were more interested in her relationship status. She said, “No, but I’ve got a few world records!”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

In an interview with Grazia, Helen shared her approach to life after the split, stating, “My life’s no different to millions of other people’s lives. I think life is fun and short, and wonderful, and you just take each chapter as it comes along. There’s no point overthinking stuff, you just get on with it.”

Helen’s positive outlook and openness to new experiences bode well for her future, as she navigates the world of dating with optimism and excitement.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Train Service Disrupted: No Trains Running Between Sittingbourne and Faversham

Officers investigating the suspicious death of a man in Medway have arrested a second person

16-Year-Old Rushed to Hospital After Neck Slashing at North London Youth Centre

Birmingham fraudsters cashed in on pandemic by selling hundreds of illegal coronavirus testing kits and planned to sell millions more on dark web

Ex-metropolitan police sergeant jailed for two years for sexual assault on Brighton beach

A suspected thief has been charged in connection with multiple shoplifting reports in Ashford

An overwhelming majority of UK drivers think the roads they’ve driven on in other European countries put the UK’s potholed-plagued streets to shame, new RAC...

Black Cab Drivers Urged to Check Vehicles for Missing Urn Containing Child’s Remains

A Visiting Professor from Northumbria University’s Faculty of Engineering and Environment has been recognised as a pioneering female role model in the engineering industry

Massive Fire Engulfs Waste Disposal Warehouse in Croydon, Firefighters on Scene

CCTV Images Released After Cowardly Robbery of 13-Year-Old Boy in Birkenhead

Appeal for Information after Tragic Hit and Run Collision Claims the Life of a Seven-Year-Old Girl

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.