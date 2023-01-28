Hello Sunshine, a Candle Media company, has announced its first UK commission

The Channel 4 DIY series, hosted by TV presenter and best-selling author Stacey Solomon, provides viewers with simple and helpful home improvement tips.

Stacey comes to the rescue, picking up where the bad builders left off, demonstrating to homeowners how simple, satisfying, and cost-effective it can be to pick up a power tool and do the work themselves. From bricklaying to basic plumbing, roof tiling to hacksaw mastery, Stacey will get her hands dirty assisting homeowners who want to transform their homes on their own. Stacey will share her money-saving tips and design inspiration, as well as challenge herself to master new DIY techniques, in the series, which will follow big builds and smaller passion projects.

Channel 4’s Senior Commissioning Editor Clemency Green and Head of Daytime and Features Jo Street commissioned the show. Reese Witherspoon, Sara Rea, and Sarah Lazenby will executive produce the series.

Sarah Lazenby, Executive Vice President of Hello Sunshine’s UK-based unscripted division, launched it last year. “Anyone who follows Stacey online knows that when it comes to making DIY demos joyful, she has it nailed,” she said of the commission. Her genuine enthusiasm is both impressive and contagious, and we’re thrilled to be collaborating with her and Channel 4 to bring that invaluable knowledge to the nation at a time when we could all use more money-saving skills.”

“From an early age, my dad taught me DIY and the importance of fixing things yourself where you can,” Stacey Solomon said of Bricking It. I still find it extremely satisfying to build or repair things around the house, and it saves me a lot of money. I am beyond thrilled to be working with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine on their first-ever project in the United Kingdom. They believe in empowering women, and what could be more empowering than a power tool? It’s a dream come true for me to be able to share my DIY hacks with everyone at home.”

“Stacey has a natural talent for making a house a home,” Clemency Green said. She is perfectly positioned to demonstrate to all of us that with a few clever tips, we can all try our hand at DIY and make our homes beautiful on a budget.”