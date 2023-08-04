Weather where you are

Help Brighton and Hove Police Identify Thieves in Burger King Theft

Brighton and Hove Police are seeking assistance in identifying two individuals captured in these images. They believe they may have valuable information related to the theft of a backpack from Burger King, located on North Street, Brighton. The incident occurred at approximately 5.30 pm on Tuesday, 18th July.

The unfortunate victim is a 13-year-old boy who briefly left his bag unattended on a chair while he went to collect his food from the counter. Upon his return, he discovered that his backpack, containing important items such as an iPad and wallet, had been stolen.

Sussex police officers are investigating this matter and believe that the man and woman shown in the pictures could potentially provide crucial details that will aid their enquiries.

if you have any information please contact the police online or call us at 101, quoting serial number 873 of 19th July, if you have any relevant details that can assist in this investigation.

