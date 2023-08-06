Help Solve the Tragic Murder of Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia in Bristol

Detectives investigating the tragic death of 19-year-old Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia in Bristol are appealing to the public for assistance in finding his killers. Friday marked a fortnight since Eddie was fatally stabbed multiple times in Grosvenor Road Triangle Park in St Pauls.

The Major Crime Investigation Team has been working tirelessly since Eddie’s death, with more than 40 officers and staff conducting thorough inquiries to identify those responsible and gather crucial evidence. In response to the incident, the Bristol East Neighbourhood Policing Team has increased patrols in the area to reassure the community and gather information from potential witnesses.

The investigation has seen support from various specialist officers and staff across Avon and Somerset Police, including crime scene investigators, search teams, the police drone unit, digital investigators, and members of the Criminal Investigation Department. Over 500 investigative actions have been carried out, and hours of CCTV footage have been collected for review. Additionally, more than 50 potential witnesses have been interviewed.

As part of the ongoing efforts, two individuals have been arrested on suspicion of Eddie’s murder. However, they have both been released on bail pending further investigations.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond, the senior investigating officer, stressed the importance of public cooperation in providing justice for Eddie’s family. He appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident, knows who was responsible for the stabbing, or has spoken to them since to come forward with any information, no matter how small it may seem.

Chief Inspector Deepak Kenth, of the Bristol East Neighbourhood Policing Team, expressed gratitude for the support shown by Eddie’s family and the wider community during the investigation. He joined DCI Almond in urging anyone with information about Eddie’s death to report it, emphasising that the perpetrators must be brought to justice for their heinous actions.

Eddie’s family and friends have been devastated by his tragic death, and the police are determined to find the answers they seek. The investigators believe that there are people out there who possess vital information that could help solve the case and provide closure to Eddie’s loved ones.

The police have provided two options for the public to provide information. They can call 101 and reference the case number 5223175298 to speak with a call handler, or they can use the Major Incident Public Portal to submit information and any relevant footage online.