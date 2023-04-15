Saturday, April 15, 2023
Help sought to find wanted man with links to Hampshire and Dorset

by uknip247
Police are searching to locate wanted man Mark McDermott.

McDermott, 58, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his license.

McDermott was last seen by police in the Southampton area, however he has links to Waterlooville, Dorchester and Hythe.

Police have been carrying out a number of enquiries to locate him, and are now asking the public for any information on his whereabouts.

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, of proportionate build, with grey hair, blue eyes and various tattoos on his arms and a dragon tattoo on his right leg.

Members of the public should not approach McDermott.

If you see him, or know where he is, please call police immediately on 999, quoting 44230129815.

