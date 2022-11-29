Home BREAKING Henry, 15,been reported missing from Portslade has links to West Sussex Henry, 15,been reported missing from Portslade has links to West Sussex by @uknip247 November 29, 2022 November 29, 2022 Henry is described as being slim, around 6’1” with short brown hair. If you have information which could help officers safely locate Henry please call 101 quoting serial number 1293 of 28/11. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail RELATED ARTICLES Firefighters called to Kentish Town underground station train incident The man and woman who died in Sheffield have been formally identified First Picture of Westminster stab victim who has been named him as... #JustStopOil supporter from Brighton sentenced to 6 months in prison for taking... The expansion of the West Kent flood storage area has been approved... Appeal for witnesses in the Larkhill area to check CCTV and doorbell... Fire crews battle to free person hit by a Heavy Good vehicle... First picture of People Smuggler arrested by NCA after at least 27... Police have recovered the body of a man in his 50 from... A bus driver stole £74,000 from his employer and colleagues after racking... Officers are appealing for help to find a missing woman from Dartford Emergency services have been scrambled to Biggin Hill Airport in Kent