Here is why Richard Felgate, was arrested by Herts Police he’s known a Extinction Rebellion protestor who was previously arrested for blocking News UK

Over 100 Extinction Rebellion protestors blocked the roads of newspaper printing presses, prompting police to charge 51 people with highway obstruction.

The XR protestors targeted the Broxbourne printing works as well as other locations in England.

In Broxbourne, the movement began around 10 p.m. on Friday (September 4), and protestors were not cleared until 10 a.m. the next day.

Due to roadblocks across the country, delivery vans were unable to leave and distribute some articles, including those from The Sun, The Times, and The Sunday Times.

According to Hertfordshire Constabulary, 50 people have been released on strict bail conditions and must appear in St Albans Magistrates’ Court on November 27 – though the court date may change.

The bail conditions include being unable to travel within 100 metres of any Newsprinters Ltd premises and being unable to enter Greater London by the M25 or Hertfordshire until September 13.

There are some exceptions to these restrictions.

The protesters are also barred from participating in any future Extinction Rebellion-organized or supported protests until September 13.

This includes the following:

