Heroic Police Dog and Britain’s Got Talent Star Finn Passes Away at 14, Leaving a “Huge Legacy”

Date: July 29, 2023

In a heartrending development, Finn, the heroic police dog who bravely saved his handler and went on to become a Britain’s Got Talent finalist, has passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 14.

Finn, a German Shepherd, became renowned for his fearless act of courage in 2016 when he risked his life to protect PC Dave Wardell from Hertfordshire during a robbery. The suspect attacked them with a hunting knife, leaving Finn seriously injured with stab wounds to the chest and head. Despite the severity of his injuries, the loyal canine did not let go until backup arrived, ultimately saving PC Wardell’s life.

With time, Finn made a remarkable recovery and returned to active duty, further solidifying his reputation as a true hero. He retired in 2017 but continued to inspire the nation with his resilience and bravery.

In addition to his extraordinary service in law enforcement, Finn’s story touched the hearts of many when he became a finalist on Britain’s Got Talent, where he amazed both judges and audiences with his magic tricks and mind-reading skills. His remarkable talents and unyielding spirit endeared him to people across the country.

The legacy of this remarkable canine champion extended beyond his service in the police force and talent show. In recognition of his bravery, Finn received the PDSA Gold Medal, a prestigious award likened to the animals’ George Cross. However, the incident also highlighted a legal loophole that prevented appropriate charges from being brought against individuals who injured service animals like Finn.

Determined to rectify this issue, Finn and PC Dave Wardell were instrumental in the campaign that led to the Animal Welfare (Service Animals) Act 2019, also known as Finn’s Law. This legislation sought to provide greater protection for service animals, ensuring that they are not treated merely as property of the force. Instead, it paved the way for holding offenders accountable for the harm they cause to these heroic animals.

Finn’s Law was a significant step towards recognizing the service and sacrifice of police dogs, horses, and other service animals, and Finn himself had the honour of witnessing its passage in Parliament, where he barked his approval.

Beyond his impact in the realm of law and order, Finn also served as an ambassador for the Thin Blue Paw Foundation, a national charity dedicated to supporting police dogs. Through his involvement, he raised awareness about the medical needs and costs faced by retired service animals and their families.

Finn’s unwavering dedication and his ability to touch lives have left an indelible mark, and he will be deeply missed. Trustee Kieran Stanbridge of the Thin Blue Paw Foundation expressed gratitude for the privilege of working alongside Finn, adding that his legacy will endure, and he will be remembered with great pride.

As the nation mourns the loss of this brave and beloved hero, Finn’s memory will live on, inspiring future generations to appreciate the service and devotion of our remarkable service animals. The hearts of the public go out to Finn’s family during this difficult time, as the nation pays tribute to the noble and selfless soul who touched the lives of so many.