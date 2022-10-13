The suspected drug dealer was seen on Maidstone Road at around 5.40pm on Wednesday 12 October 2022 where he appeared to be loitering near to a house previously used for drug dealing.

Upon seeing the officer, the 17-year-old boy from Wellingborough, tried to run from the area but was detained by the officer under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The teenager was then taken to Medway Police Station where he was searched.

During the search officers found 60 wraps of heroin, a quantity of cash and two mobile phones.

The teenager has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.