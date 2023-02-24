Heroin, crack cocaine and a knife were all seized by cops following a foot chase

Officers from the city knife crime team were patrolling the St Ann’s area when they spotted some suspicious behaviour.

Believing drug activity could be taking place, the team closed in on two suspects in Corporation Oaks at around 2pm on 21 February.

A pursuit then took place after the suspects tried to run from the scene, with one not getting far before he was detained by officers.

The second suspect was then pursued on foot and brought to a halt near Robin Hood Chase, after initially evading officers.

After retracing their steps and carrying out a search of the area, officers found a bundle containing deals of heroin and crack cocaine.

A knife was also found discarded on the floor, as was a bag containing deals of cannabis and a large quantity of cash.

The two men, aged 18 and 19, were both arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs, and possession of a bladed article.

The 18-year-old suspect was additionally arrested for resisting arrest.

Both have since been released on conditional bail.

Sergeant Matt Daley, of Nottinghamshire Police’s city knife crime team, said: “Proactive stops like the ones executed here play a key role in what we do as a team to try and make the community a safer place.

“Taking dangerous weapons and drugs off the streets are what we’re there to try and do, so we were pleased to have been able to do exactly that in this instance.

“We’re always on the lookout for anyone who could potentially be a knife-carrier or be involved in criminal activity.

“By placing us there on the ground, these patrols therefore give us a better opportunity to detect offenders, while also providing a visible presence that can help deter this behaviour.”