Luke, 24, was last seen in the town centre around 1 a.m. today (Monday, July 11).

He is described as 6ft 1ins tall, slim, and with short brown hair.

Luke was last seen dressed in a black tee, grey shorts, and black sliders. On his left calf, he has a tattoo of a ghost face. Luke had a man bag on him.

Officers are concerned about Luke’s well-being.

Calling 999 immediately if you believe you are with him now or have seen him in the last few moments, quoting ISR 60 of 11 July if you have seen Luke or have information about where he has been.