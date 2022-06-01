HGV driver taken to hospitial after roll over on M20 within Operation Brock

This morning’s commuters are facing disrupted by an overturned lorry on the M20 in Kent between junctions Junction 8 and Junction 9

The vehicle crashed and spilt its cargo on the coastbound stretch between Maidstone and Ashford in the operation Brock contraflow system. Two lanes have been closed that is normal used for holding lorries entering the Port of Dover.

The road was still closed this morning after the incident happened at around 4am.

HGVs are backed up on other roads, including the A249 at the Stockbury roundabout near M2 junction 5 and on the A20 as they attempt to seek an alternative route.

National Highways has issued a reminder via Twitter, stating: “Advising that an overturned HGV be recovered. Work on cleanup continues and is expected to be completed by 9 a.m.”



According to the National Highways website, “due to the complex nature of the recovery, we have no time for reopening at this time.”

Drivers are advised to follow the solid square’ diversion symbol on signs.

