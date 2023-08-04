hgv fire on jubilee way, dover: firefighters tackle blaze, road closures in place

Kent Fire and Rescue Service is currently responding to a fire incident involving a Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) on the Jubilee Way (A2) towards Duke of York’s roundabout in Dover. The blaze has prompted the closure of the affected road as firefighters work tirelessly to contain the flames.

Upon receiving reports of the HGV fire, emergency services quickly dispatched four fire engines to the scene. Fire crews, donning breathing apparatus, have been employing compressed air foam to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading further.

As of the latest update, there have been no reports of injuries resulting from the incident. However, due to safety concerns and firefighting operations, the affected section of Jubilee Way has been closed off, causing potential traffic disruptions in the area.

Motorists planning to travel to Dover Docks are advised to take an alternative route via A20. Nevertheless, it is essential to anticipate congestion and potential delays along this alternative route. Before embarking on their journey, commuters are encouraged to check for real-time traffic updates to better plan their travel accordingly.

The situation is being closely monitored by the authorities, and they are working diligently to resolve the issue and reopen the road as soon as it is safe to do so. Further updates will be provided as the situation unfolds.

The cause of the HGV fire is yet to be determined, and authorities will likely conduct a thorough investigation once the situation is under control. In the meantime, the safety of motorists and the public remains a top priority for emergency responders.

As this is an ongoing situation, members of the public are urged to stay vigilant and exercise caution while navigating through the affected areas. Additionally, cooperation with the instructions of emergency personnel will assist in ensuring the safety and efficient management of the incident.

The Kent Fire and Rescue Service appreciates the public’s understanding and cooperation during this challenging time. Further updates and details regarding the incident will be communicated through official channels.