@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

HGV Fire on Jubilee Way, Dover: Recovery Operations Underway

HGV Fire on Jubilee Way, Dover: Firefighters Tackle Blaze, Road Closures in Place
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

Update at 8.45pm on 05 August:

The aftermath of the HGV fire on Jubilee Way, Dover, continues to be closely monitored by Kent Fire and Rescue Services. Despite the fire being extinguished, the presence of fuel remaining in the tank of the HGV necessitated ongoing attention from the emergency services.

Crews, equipped with breathing apparatus and specialist gear, successfully de-fueled the tank in collaboration with National Highways. The process was conducted with utmost care to ensure safety and minimize any further risks.

Currently, the HGV remains in lane one of the northbound carriageway. Crews are working diligently to oversee its recovery, coordinating efforts with relevant authorities to facilitate a smooth and safe removal process.

A comprehensive ventilation procedure has been completed to clear the affected area of any lingering smoke and hazardous substances. The teams are vigilantly monitoring the removal of the HGV to ensure that the operation is carried out without complications.

Due to the ongoing recovery efforts, the road will continue to remain closed until all necessary procedures have been executed and safety concerns have been addressed.

As of now, the exact cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigations are underway to determine the circumstances that led to this incident.

Update at 7:40pm on 04 August:

Following a fire incident involving an HGV on Jubilee Way in Dover, the emergency response teams have successfully extinguished the flames. One lane on the route has been reopened to traffic.

During the incident, firefighters provided immediate first aid to an individual who sustained a minor cut on their hand. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and further investigations are underway.

Kent Police were also present at the scene to assist with lane closures, ensure public safety, and manage traffic flow. The Highways Agency has been actively engaged in duty of care responsibilities related to the incident.

Initial Update:

Kent Fire and Rescue Service swiftly responded to a fire involving an HGV on Jubilee Way (A2) leading towards the Duke of York’s roundabout in Dover.

Four fire engines were dispatched to the scene, and firefighters, equipped with breathing apparatus, utilized compressed air foam to effectively extinguish the flames.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported in connection with the incident. However, for safety reasons, the road has been closed while the firefighting operations continue.

Motorists planning to travel to Dover Docks are advised to use the A20 route, as the A2 remains congested due to the closure. Delays are expected, and it is advisable to check for traffic updates before undertaking the journey.

Posted in

News for Kent

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Multiple Dangerous Criminals Put Behind Bars: July Convictions and Jail Sentences

BREAKING

Three-day 170 Mile Ride Across East Midlands Concludes at UK Police Memorial

BREAKING

Forcing Bitcoin to Classrooms: The Academy Approach

BREAKING

Indonesia’s Growing Embrace of Bitcoin

BREAKING

Litecoin Vs Bitcoin: Unveiling the Crypto Conqueror

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Engaging Police Engagement Day: Kids Try Uniforms & Cars

BREAKING

Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Glitz, Glamour, and Spectacular Dance Performances

BREAKING

Cabinet Office Updates National Risk Register: Revealing 89 Threats to UK Security

BREAKING

UK’s Summer Takes Turn for the Worse after Record-Breaking June

BREAKING

Wetherspoons Brings Back Beloved Strongbow and Strongbow Dark Fruits Ciders

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

Where to now?

Subscribe to our daily email news updates
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

[mc4wp_form id=469759]

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.