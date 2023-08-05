HGV Fire on Jubilee Way, Dover: Recovery Operations Underway

Update at 8.45pm on 05 August:

The aftermath of the HGV fire on Jubilee Way, Dover, continues to be closely monitored by Kent Fire and Rescue Services. Despite the fire being extinguished, the presence of fuel remaining in the tank of the HGV necessitated ongoing attention from the emergency services.

Crews, equipped with breathing apparatus and specialist gear, successfully de-fueled the tank in collaboration with National Highways. The process was conducted with utmost care to ensure safety and minimize any further risks.

Currently, the HGV remains in lane one of the northbound carriageway. Crews are working diligently to oversee its recovery, coordinating efforts with relevant authorities to facilitate a smooth and safe removal process.

A comprehensive ventilation procedure has been completed to clear the affected area of any lingering smoke and hazardous substances. The teams are vigilantly monitoring the removal of the HGV to ensure that the operation is carried out without complications.

Due to the ongoing recovery efforts, the road will continue to remain closed until all necessary procedures have been executed and safety concerns have been addressed.

As of now, the exact cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigations are underway to determine the circumstances that led to this incident.

Update at 7:40pm on 04 August:

Following a fire incident involving an HGV on Jubilee Way in Dover, the emergency response teams have successfully extinguished the flames. One lane on the route has been reopened to traffic.

During the incident, firefighters provided immediate first aid to an individual who sustained a minor cut on their hand. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and further investigations are underway.

Kent Police were also present at the scene to assist with lane closures, ensure public safety, and manage traffic flow. The Highways Agency has been actively engaged in duty of care responsibilities related to the incident.

Initial Update:

Kent Fire and Rescue Service swiftly responded to a fire involving an HGV on Jubilee Way (A2) leading towards the Duke of York’s roundabout in Dover.

Four fire engines were dispatched to the scene, and firefighters, equipped with breathing apparatus, utilized compressed air foam to effectively extinguish the flames.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported in connection with the incident. However, for safety reasons, the road has been closed while the firefighting operations continue.

Motorists planning to travel to Dover Docks are advised to use the A20 route, as the A2 remains congested due to the closure. Delays are expected, and it is advisable to check for traffic updates before undertaking the journey.