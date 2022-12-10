Saturday, December 10, 2022
Saturday, December 10, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Hi-de-hi! Actress Ruth Madoc Has Died Aged 79
Home BREAKING Hi-de-Hi! actress Ruth Madoc has died aged 79

Hi-de-Hi! actress Ruth Madoc has died aged 79

by @uknip247
Her agent said she died on Friday afternoon in hospital after surgery for a fall she had earlier in the week.
Madoc was probably best known for her role as Gladys in the Croft and Perry sitcom Hi de Hi, one of the lead roles, for which she received a BAFTA TV award nomination for Best Light Entertainment Performance.
The comedy was set in the fictional 50s type holiday camp Maplins. Her recurring role centred on her unrequited love for the camp entertainment manager played by Simon Cadell and she was famous for her announcements on the Camp tannoy with her signature 3 notes played on a mini xylophone.
In 1971 Ruth Madoc played Fruma Sarah in the film version of the musical Fiddler on the Roof, and in 1972 she appeared as Mrs Dai Bread Two in the film of Under Milk Wood. She also appeared regularly in the entertainment programme Poems and Pints on BBC Wales.
She provided one of the alien voices in the Cadbury’s Smash commercials in the 1970s, and made a brief appearance in the 1977 film, The Prince and the Pauper (aka Crossed Swords).
Madoc is survived by her son Rhys and daughter Lowri from her first marriage to her first husband Philip Madoc.
In 1982 she married her second husband John Jackson.

RELATED ARTICLES

Police in Rotherham have released CCTV stills of two people they would...

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found...

Police have released a number of CCTV images after an attempted distraction...

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of arson with intent...

A 13 year old boy has died after a road traffic collision

Just Stop Oil activists are staging a large protest in Central London...

A Nottinghamshire cop will help shape how police forces provide drugs evidence...

Firefighters are reminding people of their heaters safety advice after a flat...

Urban Search and Rescue Team from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire...

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters have been called to a...

At least three people have died in the wake of a “devastating”...

A retired police officer who started sexual relationships with members of a...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"