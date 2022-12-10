Hi-de-hi! Actress Ruth Madoc Has Died Aged 79

Madoc was probably best known for her role as Gladys in the Croft and Perry sitcom Hi de Hi, one of the lead roles, for which she received a BAFTA TV award nomination for Best Light Entertainment Performance.
The comedy was set in the fictional 50s type holiday camp Maplins. Her recurring role centred on her unrequited love for the camp entertainment manager played by Simon Cadell and she was famous for her announcements on the Camp tannoy with her signature 3 notes played on a mini xylophone.
She provided one of the alien voices in the Cadbury’s Smash commercials in the 1970s, and made a brief appearance in the 1977 film, The Prince and the Pauper (aka Crossed Swords).