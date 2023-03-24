Friday, March 24, 2023
Friday, March 24, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING High-cost lender Amigo has announced it will stop lending and wind down its operations after failing to raise funds from investors

High-cost lender Amigo has announced it will stop lending and wind down its operations after failing to raise funds from investors

by uknip247
High-cost Lender Amigo Has Announced It Will Stop Lending And Wind Down Its Operations After Failing To Raise Funds From Investors

More than 200,000 customers are unsure how much compensation they will receive for mis-sold products. Regulators had criticized Amigo for not doing sufficient affordability checks on the borrowers it lent to, with interest rates going up to 49.9%. The company had tried to raise £15m to pay compensation, but after seeking various options, it will instead liquidate and use its available assets to pay redress to its customers.

The head of the Bank of England has raised interest rates to 4.25%, the highest in 14 years, due to unexpected inflation. Despite recent global financial issues, the UK financial system remains resilient and the country is no longer predicted to immediately head into a recession. The Bank governor, Andrew Bailey, is optimistic but warns that the UK economy will only marginally grow. The rise in interest rates will affect mortgage costs and may benefit some savers. Inflation remains high, at 10.4% in the year to February, more than five times the Bank’s target.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A rave for over 400 people has been allowed to take place, despite police concerns that “gangs” in the area might assault attendees

In front of horrified onlookers, a police horse was attacked by an out-of-control dog in a London park

The decision of junior doctors in England to stage a four-day walkout in April is a reflection of the ongoing struggle to obtain a...

Detectives investigating an assault on-board a train travelling between Sandhills and Waterloo station are releasing this CCTV image of a suspect

Casting has been announced for Domino Day, the major new drama for BBC Three created and written by the BAFTA nominated Lauren Sequeira

People across the United Kingdom have been shocked and appalled by the recent attacks on two Muslim men outside mosques in Birmingham and London

A 60-year-old Bristol man has been handed life sentence for multiple child sex offences

Terrorism Investigation Unit detectives investigating the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane have made three arrests under the Terrorism Act

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Thursday that eight new confirmed cases of the deadly Marburg disease have been reported in Equatorial Guinea,...

The decision by World Athletics to exclude transgender women who have gone through male puberty from female events has sparked debate and controversy

At Londonderry Crown Court today, two brothers were sentenced to a total of 32 years in prison for the murder of Karol Kelly

The driver was arrested twice within a week

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More