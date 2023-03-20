High Streets Task Force boosts borough’s regeneration plans with expert support

“I was thrilled to inform Dr Morrison that we are already investing in our town centre areas with our commitment to growth by newly appointing Regeneration Officers who will be delivering a programme of short-term interventions to improve economic footfall and town centre vibrancy.“We will of course take on board any recommendations fed back to us following the visit and we look forward to continuing our work with the Task Force.” The expert met with senior representatives from the local authority, Alan Mak MP, as well as business and community stakeholders, to explain and explore local issues and ways of tackling them.Speaking about the visit Dr Jo Morrison said: “I was impressed to learn of the expansive plans for the town centre and during the tour it was good to see many strengths, including its heritage, its plans, and its partnerships. “The town benefits from a range of independent shops alongside the bigger ones. I hope I can advise the officers on how to help drive footfall, encourage a wider and more compelling offer through trialling new ideas that could become permanent as well as help to change perceptions.“Experience from other areas has shown that this can stimulate business growth, attract more visitors and drive investment into those places.” The council intends to share the best practice from this exercise throughout the borough, supporting other centres and businesses to achieve more. The Task Force will continue to work with Havant Borough Council through the coming months until mid-2024, providing a range of services to support transformation and regeneration in the town centre. Find out more information about the High Streets Task Force.