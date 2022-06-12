Hilary Devey, a former dragon on the BBC 2 Dragon’s den has died tragically at the age of 65.

Her agent confirmed today that the TV star died in Morocco after a long battle with her health.

As the CEO and Chairman of Pall-Ex, the UK’s leading palletised freight distribution network, the award-winning entrepreneur made a fortune.

She appeared on Dragons’ Den between 2011 and 2013, alongside Peter Jones, Theo Paphitis, Duncan Bannatyne, and Deborah Meaden.