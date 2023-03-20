His Majesty’s Deputy Trade Commissioner for Latin America and the Caribbean visits Guatemala

His Majesty’s Deputy Trade Commissioner, Spencer Mahony, is visiting Guatemala in order to strengthen bilateral economic and trade relations between Guatemala and the UK. His trip reaffirms the commitment of the British government to champion UK trade with economic partners in the Central American region.

With this visit, the Deputy Trade Commissioner seeks to understand the priorities of Guatemala and the projects it has in the pipeline in order to identify key areas where the UK can offer its expertise. During these meetings, the Deputy Commissioner will highlight the United Kingdom’s interest in continuing to work with Guatemala to create more opportunities that help build closer commercial ties that promote prosperity for both countries.

For that purpose, the Deputy Trade Commissioner will meet with senior representatives of regional organisations, British multinationals, Guatemalan companies and will participate in an event, co-organised with the British Chamber of Commerce, which will highlight the experience of UK companies doing business in Guatemala. This visit will focus on priority sectors in which UK companies have great expertise and more interest to explore business opportunities in the region; sectors such as agritech, electric mobility, infrastructure, life and sciences, education and food and drink.

The Deputy Trade Commissioner will also reinforce the opportunities that the Association Agreement between the UK and Central America brings to foster the trade relation with Guatemala and promote business possibilities to UK companies looking to expand overseas. He will stress the importance to promote a level-playing field for British companies wanting to do more business in Guatemala and strengthen the rule of law to attract more trade and investors to the country.

According to UK statistics, UK-Guatemala total trade between October 2021 and September 2022 was USD 200 million; an increase of 6.3% compared to the same period the year before. Total UK exports to Guatemala amounted USD 80 million; these included refined oil, electrical goods, chemicals, cars and beverages. Total UK imports from Guatemala were USD 120 million and included vegetables, beverages, coffee, sugar and clothing.