Historic Aircraft Left to Deteriorate on Humber Estuary’s Banks as Future Hangs in the Balance

The fate of a significant historical aircraft, the Blackburn Beverly, is uncertain as it continues to deteriorate on the banks of the Humber Estuary. Once hailed as one of the largest military planes in the world, the aircraft now sits neglected at the closed Fort Paul museum, facing an uncertain future.

Martyn Wiseman, Managing Director of Condor Aviation, purchased the Blackburn Beverly for £21,000 with hopes of preserving its rich history. However, the mounting costs associated with transporting the aircraft and the dwindling availability of financial assistance have posed significant challenges to its restoration.

Speaking to ITV News, Wiseman expressed his desperation, stating that saving the aircraft has become increasingly difficult. Despite offering it to various museums across the country free of charge, no institution has stepped forward to accept the offer. The intention behind the acquisition was never to recoup the investment but rather to ensure the preservation of this important piece of aviation history.

The Blackburn Beverly, weighing an impressive 35 tonnes, holds special significance as it was once flown by the late Duke of Edinburgh in 1956. Its military service spanned several decades before concluding in 1974.

Wiseman worries that without assistance within the next 12 months, the aircraft may face the unfortunate fate of being scrapped. The potential loss of this historical artefact underscores the urgency of finding a viable solution to rescue and restore Blackburn Beverly.

Preserving such treasures is crucial to honouring our shared history and heritage. The current situation serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by individuals and organizations striving to safeguard important historical artefact. It is a plea for support and collaborative efforts to ensure the continued existence of these significant pieces of our past.

As the future of Blackburn Beverly hangs in the balance, aviation enthusiasts, historical preservationists, and organizations are called upon to come forward and contribute their expertise, resources, and financial assistance. By joining forces, it is possible to save this iconic aircraft from further decay and ensure that future generations can appreciate its historical value.