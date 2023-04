A pedestrian was hit by a car that fled the scene on Gaen Street in Abertillery, Blaenau Gwent, at around 11pm on Friday.

The driver of the red Seat Ibiza car reportedly left the scene following the collision.

The police are investigating to identify the person responsible.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police have appealed for more information and any available CCTV or dashcam footage.