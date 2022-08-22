The Coastguard, Coastguard Helicopter, and Ambulance service were dispatched to Beachy Head shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday after a member of the public reported a person falling from the cliffs.

HM Coastguard recovered the body of an 80-year-old woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been notified.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious,” a police spokesman said.

Whatever your problem is, you can call the Samaritans at any time and from any phone for FREE. https://www.samaritans.org/ – 116 123