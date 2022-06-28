Yarmouth’s Severn class all weather lifeboat, Eric and Susan Hiscock (Wanderer), launched on Tuesday 28 June 2022 at 1.29pm to a member of the public who had tripped and fallen at the base of the cliffs near Colwell Bay.

The volunteer crew of the Yarmouth RNLI headed west out of Yarmouth harbour to a nearby bay, where the Needles Coastguard team and paramedics were already present. The lifeboat’s assistance was requested because the casualty’s location was on terrain unsuitable for a land transfer to an ambulance.

When the ALB arrived on the scene, it used its smaller ‘Y’ boat to access the shoreline. The paramedic and the casualty, a male with a head injury, were both transferred to the lifeboat. They were then transported to Yarmouth, where they were met by an ambulance.

At 2.42pm, the Yarmouth RNLI lifeboat returned to her berth and was ready for service.

