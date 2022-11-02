HMRC’s Worthing Specialist Site formally opens

Teville Gate House, HM Revenue and Customs’ (HMRC) most southern specialist

site was formally opened today (1 November 2022), by Chief Finance Officer,

Justin Holliday.

Teville Gate House in Worthing is one of 5 HMRC specialist sites located

around the UK. Specialist sites accommodate HMRC employees where their work

cannot be done elsewhere across the estate.

Adjacent to the train station, the Worthing Specialist Site is a

state-of-the-art building which opened in May 2021. It’s modern and

inclusive workspaces can accommodate around 800 people.

Justin Holliday unveiled the plaque at the opening in front of local

representatives and dignitaries including MP for Worthing West, Sir Peter

Bottomley MP.

Justin Holliday, HMRC’s Chief Finance Officer, said:

“I am delighted to formally open our Worthing Specialist Site at Teville

Gate House.

“This development is an important part of HMRC’s transformation into a

modern and digitally-advanced tax and customs authority. Its inclusive and

flexible working environment has brought our staff together and will help

to make it easier to deliver great services to our customers.”

The building is 6,438m2 and accredited with an excellent BREEAM rating.

Teville Gate House won the 2022 British Council for Offices award for Best

Corporate Workplace in the South of England and South Wales region.