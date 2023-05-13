Holly Willoughby Removes Phillip Schofield’s Mention from Twitter Bio, Prompting Speculation of Feud

Amid reports of tension between This Morning co-hosts, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, fans have noticed that Phillip Schofield’s name has been removed from Holly’s Twitter bio.

Previously, Holly’s Twitter bio included the line, “I was introduced to this by a Twitter legend,” with a mention of Phillip. However, eagle-eyed fans have observed that the mention of Phillip Schofield has been erased from her page.

The discovery has sparked rumors and speculation about the state of their relationship. Fans have taken to Twitter to express their observations, with one fan pointing out the change and noting that Holly’s bio no longer includes the reference to being introduced to Twitter by “a legend” (presumably Phillip).

The Twitter user shared a screenshot of Holly’s previous Twitter bio and captioned it, “Ah yes, I wasn’t dreaming.” Others have also commented on the change, with one user mentioning reports that Holly and Phillip have fallen out and no longer speak to each other.

The absence of Phillip Schofield’s name in Holly’s Twitter bio has only fueled the speculation about a potential feud between the long-standing This Morning co-presenters. As of now, neither Holly Willoughby nor Phillip Schofield has publicly addressed the reports or commented on the alteration in Holly’s Twitter bio.

Phillip Schofield recently issued a statement addressing reports of a growing rift between him and Holly, acknowledging that the past few weeks haven’t been easy for either of them. However, the exact nature of their alleged feud remains unknown.

While Holly’s Twitter bio now reflects her various roles and achievements, including being a broadcaster, founder of Wyldemoon, brand ambassador for Marks & Spencer and Garnier, and author of ‘Reflections,’ Phillip’s account, as well as his daughter Ruby’s account, are still among the 283 accounts that Holly follows on the platform.

With Holly boasting an impressive 7.2 million followers on Twitter and Phillip’s account currently dormant with 4.4 million followers, it remains to be seen how this reported feud will continue to unfold in the public eye.