Home brands of tumble dryer may need to be modified or replaced to prevent them catching fire

Here’s a guide on how to check if yours does.

If you own a Hotpoint, Indesit, Creda, Swan and Proline tumble dryer you need to check if your tumble dryer needs to be replaced or modified.

As part of a safety review, two types of tumble dryers been have identified as having a potential issue.

Tumble dryers manufactured between April 2004 and September 2015 have been identified as being at risk. The affected brands are:

Whirlpool branded tumble dryers are not affected by this safety notice.

How to check if your tumble dryer is on the list

If your tumble dryer has a green “dot” sticker in the door area or on the back, your machine already has the necessary safety modification and no further action is required.