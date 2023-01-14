Saturday, January 14, 2023
Home brands of tumble dryer may need to be modified or replaced to prevent them catching fire

Here’s a guide on how to check if yours does.
If you own a Hotpoint, Indesit, Creda, Swan and Proline tumble dryer you need to check if your tumble dryer needs to be replaced or modified.
Which tumble dryers are affected?
As part of a safety review, two types of tumble dryers been have identified as having a potential issue.
Tumble dryers manufactured between April 2004 and September 2015 have been identified as being at risk. The affected brands are:
Hotpoint
Indesit
Creda
Swan
Proline
Whirlpool branded tumble dryers are not affected by this safety notice.
How to check if your tumble dryer is on the list
If your tumble dryer has a green “dot” sticker in the door area or on the back, your machine already has the necessary safety modification and no further action is required.
If you do not have a green “dot” sticker, find the model and serial number – these can be found on the back of the dryer door or in the recess of the dryer door and enter the details on the Hotpoint website.
Here is a link to check your Model number;
