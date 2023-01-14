Home brands of tumble dryer may need to be modified or replaced to prevent them catching fire

Here’s a guide on how to check if yours does.

If you own a Hotpoint, Indesit, Creda, Swan and Proline tumble dryer you need to check if your tumble dryer needs to be replaced or modified.

How to check if your tumble dryer is on the list

If your tumble dryer has a green “dot” sticker in the door area or on the back, your machine already has the necessary safety modification and no further action is required.