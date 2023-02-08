Police have charged a suspect after a small number of residents were evacuated due to concerns for the safety of a man

Officers were called to Newton’s Lane in Cossall yesterday afternoon (Monday 6 February 2023).

While the incident was being investigated, a small number of residents were briefly evacuated from their homes and taken to a community centre as a precaution.

Following an investigation, a man was detained and arrested nearby at around 5.50 p.m. on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Residents were able to return to their homes after the incident was safely resolved.

Ashley Bates, 38, of Newtons Lane, Cossall, has been charged with carrying a dangerous weapon in a public place. He was later released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on March 16, 2023.

“I’d like to thank residents for their patience and understanding while we worked to resolve the incident safely,” said Temporary Inspector Iain Blackstock of Nottinghamshire Police.

“While a suspect has now been charged, our investigations are ongoing, and we’d like to encourage anyone with information that could help us with our investigation to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 541 of 6 February 2023.”