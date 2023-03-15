Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Wednesday, March 15, 2023

BREAKING

Homes evacuated and 200 metre cordon in place after twenty artillery shells have been found at a property in Kingston on Thames

written by uknip247
Twenty Wwii Artillery Shells Have Been Found At A Property In Kingston On Thames

A safety cordon has been established around the effected and several properties were evacuated prior to the arrival of an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team.

Emergency services have been scrambled to the road in Kingston just after the find at around 4pm on Wednesday 15th March 2023

The road and surrounding roads have been closed from Kingston Hil roundabout.

Police were called to shortly before 3.45pm when twenty artillery shells were found

Officers took photographs of the shells and sent them to the army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal who confirmed it could still be live.

The residents in effected area and those of neighbouring houses have been advised to evacuate, and a safety cordon has been set up for 200 metres around the affected.

Police were called at 2:31pm on Wednesday, 15 March June to reports of suspected ordnance at an address on Manorgate Road in Kingston.

Officers attended and road closures were put in place. The items were removed and the road we re-opened at 4.34pm.

