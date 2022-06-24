Maidstone Road Sutton Valance has been closed due to a gas main fire near the junction of Leeds Road and Chartway Street. Emergency crews are on the scene. Fire crews were called in the early hours of the morning and have remained on the scene since. Drivers are being asked to seek an alternative route.

Residents in the surrounding area have been left without power that has been isolated as a precaution whilst emergency isolation works are carried out by Southern Gas networks. The incident started at around 11pm on Thursday evening.