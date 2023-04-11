Homes left without running water between Gosport and Stubbington

Portsmouth Water has confirmed that they are looking into an issue that has left some homes without water or with very low water pressure.

Portsmouth Water said on Twitter, “We have an issue in the Gosport/Stubbington area resulting in low pressure/no water for some of our customers.”

‘We are aware, and a team is working on it. We hope to restore your supplies as soon as possible.’

Homes in Gosport and Stubbington were without water this morning due to a problem, and Portsmouth Water is working to resolve the situation.

Homes in Gosport and Stubbington were without water this morning due to a problem, and Portsmouth Water is working to resolve the situation.

The problem has also been reported by customers in Lee-on-the-Solent and Fareham. The Portsmouth Water website is currently unavailable due to a high volume of traffic caused by the issues.

They will use their Twitter page to keep customers updated on the current situation until the site is back up and running.

Portsmouth Water CEO Bob Taylor apologised to the residents who were affected by the water outage this morning.

‘The problem this morning in Gosport began around 6 a.m. with the malfunctioning of a control valve that manages pressures in the area,’ he said. We responded quickly, diagnosed the problem, and are investigating ways to restore water supplies to the area in a controlled manner as soon as possible.

‘We sincerely apologise to our local customers for the inconvenience this morning. We hope to have water supplies restored as soon as possible.’