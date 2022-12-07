House collapse sparks evacuations as Two escapes serious injury in Hampshire

A house collapse has sparked a mass evacuation of a number of people from neighbouring properties after firefighters were called to Langford Road in Copnor Portsmouth this morning.

No injuries have been reported as an investigation gets underway following the collapse that happened at around 8.30 am on Wednesday 7th December 2022.

Fire crews from Hampshire and Isle of Wight fire and rescue sent a number of crews including specialist USAR following fears of persons being trapped and a rescue and recovery operation needing to be carried out.

Officers from Hampshire Police have closed the road in both directions and a number of other properties have been evacuated. South Gas networks and UK Power have been called to the scene to isolate power and services to prevent further damage.

USAR Teams from Hampshire Fire and Rescue has been carried out a search and structural checks on neighbouring properties.

Parts of the roof have given way and come crashing down causing a massive smoke cloud nearby vehicles have been covered in dust. An investigation into the cause has been launched following a report of an explosion.

The homeowner escaped serious injury moment after putting the key in the front door the whole property collapsed around her.

“Firefighters were called to Langford Road in Portsmouth at 8.30am after a terraced house collapsed this morning,” said a statement from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“A Southsea Fire Station crew and a USAR advisor were on the scene to assess the damage and make the scene safe.”

“South Central Ambulance Service paramedics treated two casualties before transporting them to the hospital.”

“A number of houses were evacuated, and the road was closed as a cordon was erected.”

“As utility companies worked to isolate the power and gas supply, the incident was handed over to Hampshire Constabulary and Portsmouth City Council engineers.”

“At 11.08 a.m., HIWFRS returned to station following the stop message.”