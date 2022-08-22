The National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) is expected to announce plans to reward consumers for reducing power grid strain.

Rebates for reducing the use of goods such as tumble dryers, dishwashers, and game consoles between 5pm and 8pm could be as high as £6 per kWh saved.

According to the Sunday Times, which broke the story first, the grid will apply to the Ofgem regulator for approval, with the hope that the scheme will be operational by late October.

“We are developing a new service that will be available for consumers to benefit from throughout this winter,” a National Grid ESO spokesman said. “We will be announcing additional information soon.”

The plans are the result of a trial with Octopus Energy customers earlier this year, in which as little as 20p was paid for every kWh (kilowatt hour) saved.

Since then, a variety of prices have been considered, including up to £6.

It comes after experts warned that energy prices could rise by up to £6,000 per year for the average household starting in April.

According to the consultancy Auxilione, the price cap on bills will gradually rise by more than £4,000 over the next eight months, with the cost-of-living crisis expected to worsen between now and next summer.

According to them, the cap will reach £3,576 in October, rise to £4,799 in January, and finally reach £6,089 in April.

This is on top of an economy that, according to the Bank of England’s forecast, will enter a recession, with inflation possibly peaking at 13%.

On Friday, Ofgem will announce the change to the cap for October and December, which is currently set at £1,971.

Separate from the ESO plans, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng previously stated that “help is on the way” to deal with rising energy bills.

He stated that work is being done across government to mitigate the worst effects of the gas crisis, but he did not elaborate.

According to a close ally of presidential candidate Liz Truss, the key to energy security is local production.

“I understand the distress this is causing. “As winter approaches, millions of families will worry about how they will make ends meet,” he wrote in the Mail+.

“However, I want to reassure the British people that help is on the way.”

He stated that Ms Truss “will look at what more can be done to help families,” but added that it is “entirely reasonable” for her “not to detail the exact shape of that support until she has all the information.”

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi suggested last week that rolling blackouts are unlikely as winter preparations begin, while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine strains supplies.

