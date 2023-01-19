How Casemiro has transformed Manchester United?

Manchester United underwent a huge transformation over the summer as a new manager was appointed in the form of Erik ten Hag and many players were transferred into and out of the club. The most important transfer was arguably the deal for Casemiro to join the club from Real Madrid. United’s form since his arrival has been nothing short of remarkable as they have finally got their hands on the natural defensive midfielder that they craved for so long.

United’s league form

United are currently well in the title race this season after a strong first half of the season. With many games left to play, and many points to be won and lost, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are certainly not out of reach. In the Premier League betting, United are offered as slight outsiders at 14/1 to lift their 21st league title this year, and they certainly would not have been in the running without their new defensive midfielder.

In acquiring the Brazilian midfielder United added a profile that they had lacked for many years, they have arguably lacked a quality option since the Sir Alex Ferguson era. United have now had a true out-and-out ‘six’ since they had Michael Carrick and Darren Fletcher many years ago. Many managers have persevered with the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay in the defensive midfield roles but this did not produce strong results as both are box-to-box midfielders in reality.

Casemiro offers exceptional positional discipline at the base of the midfield which has allowed ten Hag’s side sufficient cover in defensive transition to allow more players to commit themselves forward without leaving a huge gap in the midfield areas. In a look at United’s form since Casemiro made his first start for the club his impact is obvious. After his first eleven starts, the Red Devils had picked up 26 points which put them level with Arsenal since he first started a game for his new club. The stats suggest Casemiro’s impact elevates United from a comfortable top-four position to title challengers.

Casemiro’s reputation

For many years the Brazilian was a vital part of the Madrid team that won five UEFA Champions League titles amongst various domestic titles in Spain. He allowed the creative profiles of the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric the freedom to create while being the anchor in front of the defence that constantly cut out counter-attacking opportunities. This could be likened to his role at United where he allows the likes of Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes the freedom to roam in the final third to create chances for the forward players.

Casemiro is and has been for many years one of the best in the business in terms of defensive midfielders, he has won everything there is to win at club level with Madrid in Spain and now he has the opportunity to further his legacy in England. If United are to end their league title drought in the next few years the Brazilian will surely play a huge role. The signing of Casemiro has single-handedly made Manchester United a team to be feared again, success surely awaits in the coming years.