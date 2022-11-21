How to Write a Creative Essay at Time Limit

Students are often asked to write a creative essay within a short time limit. This is sometimes part of the exams, and students can find it intimidating for many reasons. First, they need to learn the question or the essay. All information about the essay is revealed during the exam. Students not used to writing essays, especially those that outsource their essays to the best essay writing service UK, will likely need help with this type of exam. However, you don’t have to. Writing an essay is easier than it seems, and you can always find your way around this type of exam.

You can do a few things to learn how to write a creative essay with time limitations in an exam situation.

Familiarise yourself with your course content.

It’s only partially feasible for your lecturer to randomly appear in an exam with an essay topic you have zero ideas about. They may have yet to say the essay topic, but you can only be clueless if you go through your course content. You’re not going to be asked to write an essay that’s different from the ideas and concepts you discussed with them in class. This is why you must know what the course is about. This gives you an idea of what the essay will be on and helps you prepare better.

Practice writing while creating time -limit pressure

Another way to prepare yourself is to create a similar situation that you will be in and practice writing under the same situation. If you have just 40 minutes to write your timed essay in the exam, for instance, you must start practicing how to write a complete essay in less than 40 minutes. You can start with essay topics you’ve planned, then end it with topics you’re only aware of when you want to write the essay. To do this, though, you would need the help of your friends/family’s help to get random topics you can write on.

Understand the topic before you start writing

For an exam like this, it’s easy to think of speed over quality. But it only sometimes works that way. You can beat the time to create an essay, but it’s only for something if you’ve written the right essay. So when you get into the exams, you must try to understand the question first before you begin writing. Read the essay question very carefully and digest it. Know what is required of you in the essay before you start writing. No matter how good your essay is, if it’s different from what’s required of you, you will likely fail it.

Set time for each paragraph

Exams like this are better written with a wristwatch on your hand so you can set time for different essay sections. Set a time to read and understand the question, determine the number of paragraphs you want to write and set a time for each. You can prepare for this ahead of the exam if you know how much time you’ll be given. You can determine the number of paragraphs you’re writing and allot time for them.

Note the time set for each paragraph and let it guide you as you write them. It also makes sense to leave excess time at the end of your writing. This ensures you have time to revise and edit your work when you’re done writing. If you don’t create this schedule, you can spend all your time on one paragraph and risk not finishing your essay.

Write clearly

It might sound redundant to say this, but it's very important. The clarity of your work determines the quality and grade. So, when writing, ensure to the state each point clearly and explain them with short and simple words. Your lecturer must find your essay simple to read, using simple and short words, short sentences, and well-structured paragraphs.

Make sure you address every part of the question.

Your essay question might have different parts, and you must address them all to stand a chance of getting the maximum points. When writing, ensure that you answer the different parts of the questions in different segments of your essay. When you finish writing, read through the essay question again and compare it with your essay to be sure you’ve addressed all the parts of the question. This way, you can be sure you remembered everything required.

Revise and edit before submitting

After writing your essay, take your time to read through what you’ve written and edit it. Simple grammatical and spelling errors reduce the quality of your work, and you don’t want that. So, read through carefully to flush them out. Note your grammatical structures, too, and rewrite sentences you need clarification on for clarity.

Conclusion

Writing a timed essay sounds more difficult than it is. The only issue is you need to have the luxury of outsourcing it. However, with the tips discussed in this article, you can pull through it.