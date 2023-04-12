Toenail fungus, medically referred to as onychomycosis, is one of the most common fungal infections – in fact, it affects millions of individuals around the globe. Different types of fungi cause toenail fungus, and what’s more, it can be challenging to treat, and the treatment of it can often last for years. The condition usually manifests by yellowing, thickening, and crumbling toenails, which can be both unappealing and uncomfortable. If you suffer from toenail fungus, you may have already tried different remedies to no avail. But one of these remedies might work – so here’s how you can effectively deal with toenail fungus once and for all.

Maintain good hygiene

The first step in dealing with toenail fungus is to maintain good hygiene. That said, always keep your feet clean and dry, especially after swimming or bathing. Furthermore, use a clean and dry towel to wipe your feet, and avoid sharing footwear or towels with other people. Wear breathable shoes and change your socks as often as possible, especially if you have sweaty feet. You also have to trim your toenails regularly and avoid cutting them too close to the skin or too short, as this can cause ingrown toenails and worsen the infection.

Use antifungal creams

Antifungal creams are a popular treatment for fungus in the toenails, and these creams are available over-the-counter or by prescription. The creams work by preventing the fungus from growing or killing the fungus. Apply the antifungal cream to the affected area following the instructions on the label or as directed by your doctor. This treatment may take several weeks or months to see noticeable results, so it’s best to be consistent with the treatment – and be patient.

Take oral medications

If the infection to the toenails is already severe or has spread to multiple toenails, your doctor may prescribe oral medications. Tablets for fungal infection work by attacking the fungus from the inside, and they are more effective than topical creams. Keep in mind, though, that they also come with side effects, including nausea, headaches, and liver damage, so use them with caution and under the guidance of a healthcare provider.

Try natural remedies

Many people believe that several natural remedies can effectively treat toenail fungus. For instance, tea tree oil has antifungal properties and can be applied directly to the affected toenail. Another popular remedy is apple cider vinegar, which can be diluted in water and applied to the affected toenail with cotton. In addition, there are other natural remedies, such as oregano oil, garlic, and coconut oil. While these remedies are generally safe, they may not be as effective as prescription medications and may take longer to see the desired results.

Treatment with laser

Laser treatment is a new (and expensive) option for treating toenail fungus, and the treatment involves using a laser to heat the toenail and kill the fungus. It is considered safe and painless but may not be covered by insurance and usually requires multiple sessions to see results.

Removal by surgery

If all else fails and the case is severe, the removal of the affected toenail by surgery may be recommended. The procedure involves removing the affected part of the toenail (or the entire toenail). While this can be effective for the infection, it can be painful and may take several months for the nail to grow back.