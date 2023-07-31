HS2 Programme Receives “Unachievable” Rating, Raising Concerns Over Viability

The controversial HS2 programme has been dealt a severe blow as it received an “unachievable” rating from the official infrastructure watchdog, the Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA). The damning assessment pertains to the plans for constructing the first two phases of the high-speed rail line, linking London to Birmingham and onward to Crewe in Cheshire.

Contained within the IPA’s annual report on major projects, the “red” rating highlights significant issues with project definition, schedule, budget, quality, and benefits delivery. According to the IPA, these problems do not appear to be manageable or resolvable at this stage, raising doubts about the project’s successful delivery. The report suggests that the project may need re-scoping or a reassessment of its overall viability.

The HS2 project has been fraught with challenges, including major delays and cost pressures. Earlier this month, the Chief Executive of HS2 Ltd, Mark Thurston, announced his resignation amid the mounting difficulties faced by the high-speed railway project. Thurston is set to step down in September after leading the Government-owned company for six-and-a-half years.

Originally slated to open in 2026, the completion date for HS2 has been pushed back to a range between 2029 and 2033 due to construction complexities and escalating costs. The initial budget for the entire project, set at £55.7 billion in 2015, has been substantially surpassed. Excluding the eastern leg of Phase 2b from the West Midlands to the East Midlands, the projected cost has soared to between £53 billion and £61 billion at 2019 prices.

Earlier this year, the Transport Secretary, Mark Harper, announced a two-year pause in work at London Euston due to ballooning costs, which rose to £4.8 billion from the initial budget of £2.6 billion.

In response to the IPA’s rating, a Department for Transport spokesman emphasised the progress already made on HS2, citing 350 construction sites, over £20 billion invested, and over 28,500 jobs supported. The statement asserted the government’s commitment to delivering HS2 in the most cost-effective manner for taxpayers, asserting that the project will bring transformative benefits, improve connections and contribute to economic growth.

Despite the challenges and criticism, the future of HS2 remains a contentious issue, with ongoing debates surrounding its costs, benefits, and feasibility. As the project faces further scrutiny and potential reevaluation, stakeholders and the public will closely watch how the situation unfolds in the coming months.