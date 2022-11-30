Hsbc Says It Will Close 114 More Branches In The Uk From April, As Customers Using Them Have Fallen Significantly Since The Pandemic

The bank said it would try to redeploy affected staff but that about 100 would lose their jobs.

Banks have closed hundreds of branches in recent years as more people bank online and lenders try to cut costs.

HSBC said it will invest tens of millions “updating and improving” its remaining 327 UK branches.

Jackie Uhi, its managing director of UK distribution, said: “People are changing the way they bank and footfall in many branches is at an all-time low, with no signs of it returning.

“Banking remotely is becoming the norm for the vast majority of us.”

She said the decision to close a branch was “never easy or taken lightly”, especially if it was the last branch in an area.

She said HSBC was investing heavily in “post-closure” measures, such as providing free tablet devices to help some branch customers bank digitally, alongside coaching to help them migrate to digital banking.

The fresh closures come after HSBC said in March that it planned to shut 69 branches by this autumn.

It said footfall in three quarters of the branches set to close had halved over the past five years.

The trend has sped up since the pandemic, with some HSBC branches serving fewer than 150 people per week, it added.

The full list of HSBC branches closing down is:

April

– Blandford Forum 18/04/2023 – Bristol Downend 25/04/2023 – Bexhill on Sea 18/04/2023 – Leominster 25/04/2023 – Abergavenny 18/04/2023 – Market Bosworth 25/04/2023 – Cromer 18/04/2023 – Alton 25/04/2023 – St Ives 18/04/2023 – Shaftesbury 25/04/2023 – St Austell 18/04/2023

May

– Wilmslow 02/05/2023 – Stamford 16/05/2023 – Whitley Bay 02/05/2023 – Whitby 16/05/2023 – Coleraine 02/05/2023 – Bridport 23/05/2023 – Bideford 02/05/2023 – Hove 23/05/2023 – Gainsborough 02/05/2023 – Fakenham 23/05/2023 – Launceston 02/05/2023 – Sudbury 23/05/2023 – Arnold 09/05/2023 – Liskeard 23/05/2023 – Didcot 09/05/2023 – Bristol Filton 30/05/2023 – Brecon 09/05/2023 – Dundee 30/05/2023 – Minehead 09/05/2023 – Waltham Cross 30/05/2023 – Dover 09/05/2023 11 – Hinckley Road 30/05/2023 – Halesowen 16/05/2023 – Market Harborough 30/05/2023 – Stroud 16/05/2023 – Stourport on Severn 30/05/2023 – Brighouse 16/05/2023

June

July

– Portishead 04/07/2023 – Horsforth 18/07/2023 – Droitwich 04/07/2023 – Gosforth 18/07/2023 – Leatherhead 04/07/2023 – Harpenden 18/07/2023 – Palmers Green 04/07/2023 Bognor Regis 18/07/2023 – Coalville 04/07/2023 – Marlow 18/07/2023 – Park Gate Southampton 11/07/2023 Christchurch 25/07/2023 – Wetherby 11/07/2023 – Seaford 25/07/2023 – Port Talbot 11/07/2023 – Blackwood 25/07/2023 – Kingswinford 11/07/2023 – Norwich Mile Cross 25/07/2023 – Long Eaton 11/07/2023 – Ripley 25/07/2023 – Bromborough 18/07/2023 Tonbridge 25/07/202

August