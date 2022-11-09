Just Oil Pensioner charged by Kent Police after playing Bridge on the M25

A man and a woman were arrested by Kent Police officers following protests on motorway gantries over the M25.

Officers were called to junction 4 on Wednesday 9 November 2022 at around 7am where they closed the carriageway for a short time in order to remove and detain a man. A similar incident took place at junction 1A at 7.30am where a woman was arrested.

The 71-year-old man from Cornwall and 75-year-old woman from Somerset remain in police custody.

Three women have been charged following incidents earlier in the week.

The first took place at around 8am on Monday 7 November 2022. Kent Police officers were called to the M25 at junction 1A near to the Dartford Crossing where a woman was removed from the gantry above the carriageway and arrested. The motorway remained open in order to minimise the disruption to road users. On Tuesday 8 November 2022 officers were called to junction 1B following a report that people were planning to protest on a gantry. Two women were arrested nearby.

On Tuesday 8 November 2022, Theresa Norton, 54, of Esplanade Gardens in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, was charged with intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance. This relates to the incident at junction 1A. Ms Norton appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on the same day.

On Wednesday 9 November 2022, Lucia Whittaker-de-Abreu, 33, of Arthur Street in Derby and Molly Berry, 70, of Lower Icknield Way, Marsworth, Buckinghamshire, were charged with intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance. They were both due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on the same day.