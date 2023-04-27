Thursday, April 27, 2023
Thursday, April 27, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Human remains have been found in a field

Human remains have been found in a field

by uknip247

Officers were called to Coxmoor Road in Sutton-in-Ashfield just before 7pm on Wednesday 26 April.

A member of the public came across what they suspected to be human remains and called the police. Specialist officers are at the scene conducting a full investigation.

There is a large cordon in place and is expected to remain for the next seven days. Officers are being supported by scientists including an anthropologist.

There is also a no fly-zone over the scene which includes drones while officers carry out their inquiries.

A tent has also been set up in the field where the remains were found.

Superintendent for the County, Claire Rukas said: “We are in the very early stages of an investigation after human remains were found in a field by a member of the public.

“We are now carrying out extensive work to determine the identify of the individual and the circumstances surrounding their death. The public can expect a large police presence in the area for the next few days.

“This will obviously be concerning news for local residents and as soon as we have more information we will be sharing this with the public.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Twenty-four people were arrested as part of enforcement activity to mark National Stalking Awareness Week

Three teenagers charged with the murder of Owen Dunn have appeared at Bristol Crown Court

A woman in her forties was discovered dead in Bostall Woods

Major reform of gambling laws to protect vulnerable users in smartphone era

Two men from Tunbridge Wells have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm

The sixth UK-Nepal Consultative Mechanism meeting took place on 26 April 2023 to celebrate a century since the UK-Nepal Friendship Treaty

CCTV images have been issued following a suspected hate-motivated assault in Union Street

A Brighton man who sexually assaulted two young girls who were staying in his home has been jailed for 12 years

A man who carried out a series of sexual assaults in Haringey more than 20 years ago has been convicted following a Met investigation

Teenager fighting for his life after being stabbed multiple times in East London knife attack

A Herne Bay man who repeatedly threatened and followed a woman has been jailed

Police are working to trace Danville Miller, who is wanted on recall to prison after a reported assault in Sheffield in August 2022

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.