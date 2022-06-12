Another 18-year-old man is still critically ill at Hull Royal Infirmary.

Both families are being assisted by specially trained officers, and they request that their privacy be respected during this difficult time. At this extremely difficult time, our thoughts are with Jack’s family.

Investigators are still looking for witnesses to the collision between a red Vauxhall Corsa and a red Skoda Fabia on Saturday 11th June 2022 at around 1.40am.

If you witnessed the collision or saw the vehicles immediately before it, please call Humberside Police on 101 and reference log 55 11/06/22.