Hundreds of homes in Kilndown, Hawkhurst, Sandhurst, and Northiam left without running water after pumping station fault

November 7, 2022
South East water has apologise  for those  customers experiencing low or no water pressure in the Kilndown, Hawkhurst, Sandhurst, or Northiam areas.

A water pumping station  that services those  effected was  forced to close early Sunday morning due to a problem at the  treatment plant.

Expert technicians have been on the scene since early Sunday, working to resolve the issues as quickly as possible.

Unfortunately, the problem has caused the  treated drinking water supplies in the area to drop significantly, affecting supplies.

 

Staff activated the  free Priority Services register scheme to  ensures that our most vulnerable customers receive as much assistance and support.

Staff delivered bottled water to many homes on the scheme register.

On Sunday morning  they also opened two bottled water stations, handing out supplies of water to effects homes. These will reopen in the morning if they are needed.

More to follow