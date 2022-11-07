Hundreds of homes in Kilndown, Hawkhurst, Sandhurst, and Northiam left without running water after pumping station fault

South East water has apologise for those customers experiencing low or no water pressure in the Kilndown, Hawkhurst, Sandhurst, or Northiam areas.

A water pumping station that services those effected was forced to close early Sunday morning due to a problem at the treatment plant.

Expert technicians have been on the scene since early Sunday, working to resolve the issues as quickly as possible.

Unfortunately, the problem has caused the treated drinking water supplies in the area to drop significantly, affecting supplies.

Staff activated the free Priority Services register scheme to ensures that our most vulnerable customers receive as much assistance and support.

Staff delivered bottled water to many homes on the scheme register.

On Sunday morning they also opened two bottled water stations, handing out supplies of water to effects homes. These will reopen in the morning if they are needed.

More to follow