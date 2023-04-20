Hundreds Of Mourners Gathered To Say Their Goodbyes To Paul O’gradymany With Their Dogs.

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, as well as comedians Alan Carr and Jo Brand, were among those who attended Paul O’Grady’s burial in Kent on Thursday afternoon.

On March 28, the TV actor, LGBTQ activist, and animal lover died, and a private funeral was held for him after a procession through the community of Aldington.

Hundreds of mourners gathered to see the march, many with their dogs. Andre Portasio, O’Grady’s husband, was overcome with emotion as he travelled in a carriage driven by two black horses, one of the couple’s dogs on his lap.

Actress Linda Henry, who portrays Shirley Carter in EastEnders, LGBTQ rights advocate Peter Tatchell, and TV presenter Gaby Roslin were also in attendance.

The church was also attended by comedian Julian Clary, actress Dame Sheila Hancock, the late Dame Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell, and EastEnders actor Scott Maslen.

Floral tributes to Paul O’Grady in the shape of his beloved dog Buster were presented at his funeral procession in Aldington, Kent.

The Salvation Army Band performed songs from the musical Annie, including Tomorrow. At the time of his death, O’Grady was performing in a travelling production of the show.

Pallbearers brought the wooden coffin, which was decked with a lily wreath, into the church, while O’Grady’s daughter Sharyn Mousley arrived with a young man clutching the wig of Lily Savage, her father’s drag alter ego.

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home dogs formed a guard of honour during the occasion, commemorating his long work as a charity ambassador.

As mourners gathered on Thursday, some dogs were seen wearing jackets identifying them as belonging to the home, with the message “rescue is best” written on them.

While filming Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs, O’Grady rehomed five dogs from Battersea, and more than £270,000 has been raised for the organisation since his death.

Crowds began to assemble in the village, where O’Grady had lived for over 20 years, about mid-morning.

Many people brought their dogs. One puppy in a pram was carrying a photo of O’Grady with a dog and the caption “Thank you.”

Celebrity chefs Andi Oliver and Sally Lindsay from Coronation Street were among those who petted the animals.

Aldington Primary School students showed a collage of canine drawings they had created inside a huge heart.

O'Grady, who rose to fame as his drag alter ego Lily Savage before hosting a number of television shows, died "unexpectedly but peacefully" at his home on March 28 at the age of 67.