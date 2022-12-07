Hundreds of passenger detrained and evacuated after a 25,000-volt overhead power cable snaps near Euston

Passengers on a London train are being evacuated after a 25,000-volt overhead power cable snapped near Euston this morning (Wednesday, December 7). The incident has caused chaos at Euston station, with some trains being delayed for two hours.

At 8.50 a.m. this morning, a power cable just outside Euston station was caught by a passing train, causing it to snap and bringing the line to a halt. Commuters on the train were stranded in the carriage as firefighters and police officers rushed to the scene to assist them in exiting. Passengers were trapped on the train for several hours before being safely evacuated.

As passengers arrive to find their trains cancelled or delayed, Euston station is currently crowded.

Due to the incident, there are significant delays on Avanti West Coast, London Northwestern, and London Overground services. Some passengers’ trains were delayed by more than two hours, while others’ services were cancelled entirely.