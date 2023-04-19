Husband stabbed disabled daughter and wife who planned to leave him

A court heard that police officers had to use a Taser to subdue a man who had murdered his wife and children just hours after she was seen with another man.

Peter Nash, 47, is representing himself in court and denies murdering Jillu Nash, 43, and their autistic daughter Louise.

He is accused of murdering the couple in September last year at their home in Heath Estate, Great Waldingfield, Sudbury, Suffolk.

Prosecutor David Josse KC claimed Mrs Nash had “entered into a relationship with a work colleague,” Mark Leamey, by early 2022, and “she planned on leaving her husband and setting up home.”

“The defendant and Mrs Nash had a difficult and unhappy marriage,” Mr Josse explained. “They married in 2009, and the stresses and strains of that marriage were undoubtedly exacerbated by Peter Nash’s redundancy in 2020.”

According to the court, he had been watching Tiktok videos on relationships and how men and women were treated differently.

He said Nash was “largely responsible for the care of their autistic daughter Louise,” who was “non-verbal and could only say a few words.”

Police had cordoned off Louise and Jillu Nash’s home.

Mr Josse stated that Mrs Nash had recorded some of her talks with her husband, and that Nash referred to her as “a schemer who caused chaos to gain attention” in one of them in August 2022.

“When he said she had been cheating on him for four months, she corrected him and said it was eight months,” Mr Josse added.

Mrs Nash and Mr Leamey were spotted together on September 7, according to him.

According to Mr. Josse, the prosecution claims Nash murdered his wife and daughter either late on September 7 or early on September 8.

“The Crown claims he killed Jillu by compressing her neck and his 12-year-old daughter Louise by stabbing her in the abdomen,” he said.

Mr Josse stated the police were called to their home on September 8th after Mrs Nash “failed to show up for work and Louise did not arrive at school.”

“As the cops broke into the house, the smell of gas kept them from going any further for safety reasons, so the fire service was called,” he explained.

“On September 8, the fire service was the first to enter the property.”

Mr Nash was discovered in the living room, while Louise was discovered on a bed covered with a sheet, according to the bus driver in a double-death crash.

According to Mr Josse, the defendant was next to his daughter and had “a number of superficial… cumulatively serious stab wounds and was still in possession of a knife.”

He claimed Nash “had to be disarmed with a Taser by police.”

Mrs Nash was “asphyxiated with the aid of a T-shirt stuffed in her mouth,” according to the prosecution.

Nash was then evaluated by a psychiatric team, according to him, and “he told them he had been angry with his wife, confronted her with a picture of her with another man.”

Nash then “tried to kill himself” after killing his wife and children, according to Mr Josse.

The trial, which is expected to last up to six weeks, is still ongoing.