Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Iceland Foods Is Recalling Mars Dessert Bar Because It May Contain Peanuts And Egg, Which Are Not Mentioned On The Label
Iceland Foods is recalling Mars Dessert Bar because it may contain peanuts and egg, which are not mentioned on the label

by @uknip247
As a result of a packaging error, some packs have been incorrectly packed with Snickers Dessert Bar. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts and/or an allergy or intolerance to egg.
Product details
Mars Dessert Bar
Pack size 600g
Best before 23 February 2024
If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to peanuts and/or an allergy or intolerance to egg, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. For further details or if you have any questions, you can contact the customer care team on 0800 328 0800.

